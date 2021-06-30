Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

England now favourites as Thailand cheers Euros late into night

Media around the world are tipping England to win the Euro 2020 football championship after the team roared past Germany into the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

England beat old foes Germany 2-0 at Wembley, where fans went berserk as Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored goals in the second half of a tight and tension-filled match.

For a place in the final, England must beat Ukraine in the quarterfinals on Saturday (early Sunday, Thai time), followed by the Czech Republic or Denmark in the semi-finals next Wednesday.

The final will be played on July 11 at Wembley, the same stadium where England won the World Cup in 1966.

On the other side of the draw, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium and Italy will battle for a place in the final. Spain have won the Euros three times and Italy once, while Belgium are ranked No 1 in the world by Fifa and giant-killers Switzerland eliminated favourites France in the last round.

Euro 2020 quarter-finals (kick-offs Thai time):

Switzerland vs Spain – July 2, 11pm

Italy vs Belgium – July 3, 2am

Denmark vs Czech Republic – July 3, 11pm

England vs Ukraine – July 4, 2am

Football fans in Thailand can watch the matches live on NBT channel.

Published : June 30, 2021

By : The Nation

