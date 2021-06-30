England now favourites as Thailand cheers Euros late into night

England beat old foes Germany 2-0 at Wembley, where fans went berserk as Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored goals in the second half of a tight and tension-filled match.

For a place in the final, England must beat Ukraine in the quarterfinals on Saturday (early Sunday, Thai time), followed by the Czech Republic or Denmark in the semi-finals next Wednesday.

The final will be played on July 11 at Wembley, the same stadium where England won the World Cup in 1966.

On the other side of the draw, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium and Italy will battle for a place in the final. Spain have won the Euros three times and Italy once, while Belgium are ranked No 1 in the world by Fifa and giant-killers Switzerland eliminated favourites France in the last round.