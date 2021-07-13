Italy still celebrating Euro 2020 victory

All that changed this year. Along the road to victory, Italy defeated three of the six teams ranked ahead of it in FIFA's world rankings, last updated in May: top-ranked Belgium, No. 6 Spain, and No. 4 England. The Italian side has now won 24 consecutive international matches, one short of the all-time record held by Spain between 2007 and 2009.

"The contrast from not qualifying to participate in the World Cup in 2018 to winning this now is something that makes the victory even sweeter," Matteo Spaziante, a journalist with the publication Calcio e Finanza (Football and Finance) told Xinhua.

Spaziante said the fact that Italy is emerging from months of lockdown and health restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic also added to the euphoria of the victory.

"Before Sunday's game, I was thinking about how much of a boost Italy would get from a victory," Alessandro Ruggiero, a city worker who was discussing the victory with friends at a coffee bar on Monday, told Xinhua. "But that made me worry because I thought that as much as a win would excite people, a loss could leave us devastated. Luckily the team pulled it out. What a relief!"

The team returned to Rome from London on Monday afternoon. Soon afterwards, the newly-crowned champions are to have an audience with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who was on hand to watch the match in person.

According to Spaziante, the big win could be a turning point for the Italian team in terms of confidence as well as finance. Spaziante said Federcalcio, football's governing body in Italy, is likely to see an influx of cash from sponsorships, ticket sales, and the sale of branded merchandise (he noted that on the Federcalcio website, almost all the team merchandise for sale was sold out on Monday). That means they'll have more money for player development.

"In the short run, I think we can assume Italy will be one of the favorites for the World Cup in 2022," Spaziante said. "Over the long term, I think this could set Italy up for success for many more years."