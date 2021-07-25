Gold winner Panipak returning from Tokyo on Monday, will promote sandbox project

After arriving in Phuket, taekwondo champ Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit, who won Thailand's first gold at the Tokyo Olympics, will help the Tourism and Sports Ministry in promoting tourism under the Phuket Sandbox programme.

The Thai taekwondo team in Tokyo comprised Panipak and Ramnarong Sawekwiharee.

Ramnarong failed to win the bronze medal on Saturday, but Panipak brought joy to millions of Thais by defeating Adriana Cerezo Iglesias of Spain 11-10 in the final of the women's 49kg class.

Panipak has already been showered with rewards totalling THB14 million from various organisations.