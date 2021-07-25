Sunday, July 25, 2021

life

Gold winner Panipak returning from Tokyo on Monday, will promote sandbox project

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Gold winner Panipak returning from ...

The Thai taekwondo duo who took part in the Tokyo Olympics will spend 14 days in quarantine from Monday, in line with the Public Health Ministry regulations.

After arriving in Phuket, taekwondo champ Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit, who won Thailand's first gold at the Tokyo Olympics, will help the Tourism and Sports Ministry in promoting tourism under the Phuket Sandbox programme.

The Thai taekwondo team in Tokyo comprised Panipak and Ramnarong Sawekwiharee.

Ramnarong failed to win the bronze medal on Saturday, but Panipak brought joy to millions of Thais by defeating Adriana Cerezo Iglesias of Spain 11-10 in the final of the women's 49kg class.

Panipak has already been showered with rewards totalling THB14 million from various organisations.

Gold winner Panipak returning from Tokyo on Monday, will promote sandbox project Gold winner Panipak returning from Tokyo on Monday, will promote sandbox project

Meanwhile, Royal Thai Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Airbull Suttiwan, congratulated Panipak for her victory in Tokyo. Panipak is enlisted in the Air Force as a pilot officer.

He also urged citizens to cheer the Thai athletes on during the Olympics.

Gold winner Panipak returning from Tokyo on Monday, will promote sandbox project Gold winner Panipak returning from Tokyo on Monday, will promote sandbox project

Published : July 25, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

PM and Prawit congratulate Panipak for winning gold at Olympics

Published : July 25, 2021

Panipak wins gold at Olympics

Published : July 24, 2021

Latest News

Japans Horigome lands first Olympic skateboard gold at Tokyo 2020

Published : July 25, 2021

Unveiling the underlying meaning of the Tokyo Olympics medals

Published : July 25, 2021

Another one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Bangkok

Published : July 25, 2021

Four foreign airlines flying to Phuket from August

Published : July 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.