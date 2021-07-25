Sunday, July 25, 2021

life

PM and Prawit congratulate Panipak for winning gold at Olympics

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has congratulated Panipak Wongpattanakit for winning Thailand’s first gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old bronze winner at the 2016 Olympics defeated Adriana Cerezo Iglesias of Spain 11-10 in the final of the taekwondo women's 49kg class.

"This event has proved that her efforts to hone her skills despite the Covid-19 crisis has paid off," Anucha said. "We believe that this event will help boost Thai athletes' morale during the Games."

Anucha added that the prime minister had also urged citizens to cheer Thai athletes on during the Olympics.

The Thai contingent is taking part in 14 disciplines.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Olympic Committee Thailand president Prawit Wongsuwan also congratulated Panipak for the victory in Tokyo.

"I have instructed related agencies to put their best efforts in facilitating Thai athletes and officials participating in the competition," Prawit said.

Prawit too has urged citizens to cheer the Thai athletes on.

Published : July 25, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
