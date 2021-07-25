PM and Prawit congratulate Panipak for winning gold at Olympics

The 23-year-old bronze winner at the 2016 Olympics defeated Adriana Cerezo Iglesias of Spain 11-10 in the final of the taekwondo women's 49kg class.

"This event has proved that her efforts to hone her skills despite the Covid-19 crisis has paid off," Anucha said. "We believe that this event will help boost Thai athletes' morale during the Games."

Anucha added that the prime minister had also urged citizens to cheer Thai athletes on during the Olympics.

The Thai contingent is taking part in 14 disciplines.