Thursday, July 29, 2021

life

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao: Im not old. I can still fight

Thai legend and reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao wants to prove to doubters that he can still dominate. The 37-year-old ring veteran has been fighting since 2003. But many fans feel his best days are behind him.

Sam-A begs to differ, however. Now, ahead of his next title defense, the man they call "Triple Aces" wants to make a statement.

"Right now, I'm not even thinking about stopping yet. Physically and mentally, I feel very strong, so we'll see. The only thing that I want to prove is myself. Everyone says that I am too old for fighting. This fight is my proof – the proof that I still can fight or not. I need to prove myself in this fight," Sam-A said.

"I'm always in training, always in shape, and I never stop. I'm physically ready to fight anytime. For this fight in particular, I'm more prepared than ever. I'm training like I was a young man in Thailand a long time ago."
Published : July 29, 2021

By : xinhua

