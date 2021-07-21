Sam-A Gaiyanghadao Breaks Down Upcoming Title Defense Against Prajanchai

Analyzing the challenge that lies ahead, Sam-A broke down Prajanchai’s style and what makes him a legitimate threat to the strawweight Muay Thai throne. While Sam-A acknowledges Prajanchai’s skills, he doesn’t believe the 26-year-old has enough firepower to score an upset.



“As far as I see, his weapons are not that heavy, but he has combination attacks and he has speed. He is tricky, and he has many tactics. His strong points are his speed and his combination attacks, but speaking of his power, I will not count it in. His weapons are not heavy,” Sam-A said.



“The thing that I can use to defeat him are my weapons from the left side – the left punch and left kick – which brings me to success. Fighting with Thais, it’s not easy to knock them out because he is fast and he is skilled. It might be hard to do that. But if I have a chance, I will grab it.”



ONE: BATTLEGROUND marks ONE Championship’s much-anticipated return in the second half of 2021. In the co-main event, former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang takes on Leandro Ataides in a pivotal middleweight clash. Also seeing action are female atomweights Ritu Phogat and Victoria Lee who compete in separate bouts.

