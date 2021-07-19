Monday, July 19, 2021

life

ONE Championship Returns with ONE: BATTLEGROUND on 30 July

ONE Championship (ONE) today announced the full card for ONE: BATTLEGROUND, which will broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, 30 July.

In the main event, reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends his World Title against Thai phenom Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym. In the co-main event, former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang takes on Leandro Ataides in a pivotal middleweight clash.

Also featured on the card is a battle of top-ranked featherweight kickboxers, as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (#4) faces the debuting Tayfun Ozcan (#5). Indian star Ritu Phogat and Singaporean-American prodigy Victoria Lee will also be in action.

ONE is working closely with the relevant government agencies and industry stakeholders to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for the closed-door event. There will be no live audience at this closed-door production.

Sam-A to Defend ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title Against Prajanchai
Aung La N Sang, Ritu Phogat, and Victoria Lee Also in Action
 

ONE: BATTLEGROUND 
30 July 2021 
Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sam-A to Defend ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title Against Prajanchai Aung La N Sang

ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship 
(C) Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym 
Strawweight: 52.3 KG – 56.7 KG

 

Mixed Martial Arts 
Aung La N Sang vs. Leandro Ataides 
Middleweight: 84.0 KG – 93.0 KG

 

Kickboxing 
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Tayfun Ozcan 
Featherweight: 65.9 KG – 70.3 KG

 

Mixed Martial Arts 
Ritu Phogat vs. Lin Heqin 
Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG

 
Mixed Martial Arts 
Chen Rui vs. Jeremy Pacatiw 
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG

Mixed Martial Arts 
Victoria Lee vs. Wang Luping 
Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG


ONE: BATTLEGROUND II and ONE: BATTLEGROUND III will also take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, airing on 13 August and 27 August, respectively.


ONE: BATTLEGROUND II features a main event showdown between former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang and Chinese mixed martial arts star Zhang Lipeng, who will be making his ONE debut. In the co-main event, #5-ranked strawweight contender and former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex Silva takes on Miao Li Tao.

ONE: BATTLEGROUND III is headlined by an explosive bantamweight Muay Thai battle between #1-ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex and Thai superstar Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym. In the co-main event, former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke faces Chinese phenom Banma Duoji.

 

Published : July 19, 2021

By : The Nation

