ONE Championship Returns with ONE: BATTLEGROUND on 30 July

In the main event, reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends his World Title against Thai phenom Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym. In the co-main event, former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang takes on Leandro Ataides in a pivotal middleweight clash.

Also featured on the card is a battle of top-ranked featherweight kickboxers, as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (#4) faces the debuting Tayfun Ozcan (#5). Indian star Ritu Phogat and Singaporean-American prodigy Victoria Lee will also be in action.

ONE is working closely with the relevant government agencies and industry stakeholders to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for the closed-door event. There will be no live audience at this closed-door production.