ONE Championship Returns with ONE: BATTLEGROUND on 30 July

In the main event, reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends his World Title against Thai phenom Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym. In the co-main event, former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang takes on Leandro Ataides in a pivotal middleweight clash.
Also featured on the card is a battle of top-ranked featherweight kickboxers, as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (#4) faces the debuting Tayfun Ozcan (#5). Indian star Ritu Phogat and Singaporean-American prodigy Victoria Lee will also be in action.
ONE is working closely with the relevant government agencies and industry stakeholders to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for the closed-door event. There will be no live audience at this closed-door production.
Sam-A to Defend ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title Against Prajanchai
Aung La N Sang, Ritu Phogat, and Victoria Lee Also in Action
ONE: BATTLEGROUND
30 July 2021
Singapore Indoor Stadium
ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship
(C) Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym
Strawweight: 52.3 KG – 56.7 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Aung La N Sang vs. Leandro Ataides
Middleweight: 84.0 KG – 93.0 KG
Kickboxing
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Tayfun Ozcan
Featherweight: 65.9 KG – 70.3 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Ritu Phogat vs. Lin Heqin
Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Chen Rui vs. Jeremy Pacatiw
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG – 65.8 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Victoria Lee vs. Wang Luping
Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG
ONE: BATTLEGROUND II and ONE: BATTLEGROUND III will also take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, airing on 13 August and 27 August, respectively.
ONE: BATTLEGROUND II features a main event showdown between former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang and Chinese mixed martial arts star Zhang Lipeng, who will be making his ONE debut. In the co-main event, #5-ranked strawweight contender and former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex Silva takes on Miao Li Tao.
ONE: BATTLEGROUND III is headlined by an explosive bantamweight Muay Thai battle between #1-ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex and Thai superstar Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym. In the co-main event, former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke faces Chinese phenom Banma Duoji.
Published : July 19, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 07, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021