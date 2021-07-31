Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Beijing 2022 competition venues ready to shape and shine

DISTINCTIVE FEATURES

As the first city to host both the Summer and the Winter Games, it becomes possible for Beijing to make maximum use of the legacy of the 2008 Games. Among the 14 Olympic legacies used for the 2022 Games, 10 are venues and four are land heritages.

In order to fulfill the commitment of delivering a green Olympics, all the new indoor venues for the Beijing Winter Olympics have met certain criteria and awarded the green building three-star design evaluation mark, which according to Liu Yumin, head of the planning and construction department of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), equals the international LEED Gold standard, with other existing venues met the two-star standard.

By the end of 2020, all the venues for the Beijing Winter Olympics have realized 100% green electricity supply through wind power and photovoltaic installations, achieving 100% green power for the first time in Olympic history.

Of the eight ice venues and 10 ice surfaces to be used at the Beijing Games, nine surfaces of seven venues use environmentally friendly refrigerants with carbon dioxide ice-making technology being used in four venues. It is the first time in the Winter Olympic history to use the world's most advanced, environmentally friendly and energy-efficient ice-making technology.

Beijing Winter Olympic Venues feature green design and inherit the concept of natural mountain forests. According to Liu Haifeng, deputy director of the office of the Leading group for organizing the Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, the winter Olympic venues in Zhangjiakou will be built with low energy consumption and make full use of renewable resources to achieve harmony with the natural environment. "We have taken a lot of measures to respect the original natural environment and minimize disturbance to the environment during the construction of the snow-covered venues," Liu said.

With Chinese elements integrated into the design of the venues, the Beijing Winter Games Olympics will also become a platform to introduce Chinese culture further. The "Big Air" platform at the National Ski Jumping Center, the National Sliding Center, and the National Ski Jumping Center all feature exquisite cultural elements that derived from a profound and distinct cultural flavor.