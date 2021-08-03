Boxer Sudaporn guarantees 2nd Olympic medal for Thailand

“It was the happiest moment in my life when the referee raised my hand (as the winner),” said the Udon Thani based fighter, who had done her homework on the British southpaw coming into the bout.

“I watched her clips three or four times and had a sparring session with Baison Manikon (team Thailand women’s welterweight) as she is a southpaw. I’m so overwhelmed to finally produce a medal for Thai fans,” added the 2018 World Championships silver medalist.

Sudaporn wished her late father Yodnakhon, who passed away seven years ago, could be with her to cherish the moment.

“After the win, I was thinking of my family, especially my father. He was the one who made me box. He was the reason why I am here. I want him to know that I made it. I want him to be proud of me,” the emotional Sudaporn said.