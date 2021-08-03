Wednesday, August 04, 2021

life

Just in: Denmarks Axelsen wins mens singles badminton gold at Tokyo Olympics

Denmarks world No. 2 Victor Axelsen outclassed Chinas defending champion Chen Long 21-15, 21-12 in the mens singles badminton final to claim the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics here on Monday.

After tying at 9-9, Axelsen reinforced his strong smashes to take a 21-15 lead. Chen failed to come back and Axelsen wrapped up the second set 21-12.

In their previous encounter at Rio 2016, Chen routed Axelsen 21-14, 21-15 in the semifinal before he beat Malaysia's legendary shuttler Lee Chong Wei to win his first Olympic gold.

Earlier in the day, Indonesia's fifth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting needed only 38 minutes to defeat the tournament's dark horse and world No.59 Kevin Cordon from Guatemala 21-11, 21-13 and won the bronze medal. 

Published : August 03, 2021

By : xinhua

