Day 9 roundup: Jacobs wins mens Olympic 100m, Gong ends long wait for gold

Jacobs clocked 9.80 seconds to be crowned the world's fastest runner, followed by Fred Kerley of the United States in 9.84, and Canada's Andre de Grasse in 9.89.

"It was my childhood dream to win an Olympics Games and obviously a dream can turn into something different, but to run this final and win it is a dream come true," said Jacobs.

China's Su Bingtian came sixth in 9.98, the best ever result for an Asian sprinter. Su had posted a new Asian record time of 9.83 seconds in the semifinals.

Su's compatriot Gong Lijiao dominated the women's shot put to claim China's first Olympic gold in field events.

The four-time Olympian set her personal best twice in the final, throwing 20.53 meters in her fifth attempt and then 20.58m in her sixth.

"I have waited this moment for too long. I have imagined this scenario countless times but I am still extremely excited when I am actually feeling it today," said an emotional Gong.

Raven Saunders of the United States and Valerie Adams of New Zealand took silver and bronze medals respectively.

Coming into the competition as a favorite, Gong led from the beginning with 19.95m in her first attempt, a mark that none of her opponents came close to throughout the competition.

The 32-year-old started to unleash her full power in the fifth attempt when she achieved a personal best of 20.53 meters. Gong went on to refresh her personal best even further to 20.58 meters in the final put.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela won the women's triple jump title with a huge final jump of 15.67 meters to break the world record of 15.50m set in 1995.

Chinese diver Shi Tingmao won back-to-back Olympic titles in the women's 3m springboard, adding to her success in the synchronised 3m springboard earlier this week.

The defending Olympic champion built a convincing lead from the first round, finishing with 383.50 points, 34.75 points ahead of her compatriot Wang Han who finished second.

It is also Shi's fourth Olympic gold medal after she won the same two events five years ago at Rio 2016. China won its ninth consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's 3m springboard.

Shi, bursting into tears after her final dive, recalled a tough road in preparation for the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

"I was nearly going to give up because of the postponement of the Games. I even feared to go to the training ground. Now, I am grateful for my faith, and stick to it," said Shi, the oldest Olympic gold medalist in the event at 29 years and 335 days.