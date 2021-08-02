Thai golfers Jazz and Gunn hit high notes but miss out on medals.

World No 150 Jazz carded a finishing 68 for a combined nine-under-par 275 at the par-71 7,447-yard layout. He finished nine strokes behind gold medalist Xander Schauffele of the US.

"I am literally just happy to be here," said Jazz, who started brilliantly with an opening-round 64 to lie second but was unable to maintain that form and followed up with a 71 and 72.

"The result over the last three days was not the result I was looking for, but I am happy to be here, and I will take away the good things," added the six-time Asian Tour winner and former world No 38.

"It was weird: in a normal tournament you grind out a result, but this week was a different grind. But I didn't get super angry. I actually enjoyed it when I realised I didn't have a chance [to win a medal]," added the 26-year-old.