Chatchai-Decha and Juthamas suffer Olympic heartbreak, leaving Thailand with one boxing medal hope

In the women's 51kg quarter-finals, 2019 SEA Games bronze medalist Jutamas went down to 2019 World Championships silver medalist BuseNaz Cakiroglu 0-5 in the morning. More bad news came in the afternoon when Chatchai-Decha narrowly lost to two-time Olympic bronze medalist Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba 2-3 in the last eight of the men's 57kg.

Juthamas fought aggressively on the front foot while the Turk stood back, waiting to score points when the Thai fighter dropped her guard. The 2019 European Games champion proved the superior boxer from the start, with Juthamas struggling to adapt to her sniper's style.

"If I had been leading from the start, I would have boxed more freely. I tried to change my game plan, but it just went her way. It's a shame that my run ended at this point," said the 23-year-old fighter from Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Juthamas, in tears, vowed to get even with her opponent in the future.

"If I lose to you, don't retire so soon as I'm going to get my revenge. I will go back and train even harder. We will meet again for sure in the future," said the Thai, who apologized to fans for failing to deliver a place on the podium.

"I'm not a talented boxer, but I am a hard-working boxer. I want to make people at home proud and I want them to know that this girl from the neighborhood is a good boxer. I'm sorry that I didn't make it. If I compete in the 2024 Games, I will try to make amends," she added.