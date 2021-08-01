Wednesday, August 04, 2021

life

Thailand slips to 40th on Olympics medals table

Thailand was placed at 40th on the medals table as of Saturday, down from 34th the previous day, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Kingdom has won only one medal so far, a gold medal by Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit in the women's taekwondo 49kg class.

As of July 31, China was leading the table with 46 medals, including 21 gold, followed by hosts Japan on 30 (17 gold), the US, Russia and Australia.

Published : August 01, 2021

By : The Nation

