Friday, August 06, 2021

life

Highlights of Tokyo 2020: Refugee Olympic Team

They are from many places around the world, and through sports, they have found their home.

They are the athletes of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

Their stories and journeys are all very different, but they share the same dream -- the Olympic dream.

People witnessed their courage, strength and the power of hope at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Refugee Olympic Team is participating at the Tokyo Olympics with 29 athletes competing in 12 sports. 

"The Refugee Olympic Team sends a great signal about what an enrichment refugees are for our Olympic community and for society at large. Watching them compete is a great moment for all of us, and we hope everyone will join. The athletes are welcome in our Olympic community, among their fellow athletes -- competing with them but also living with them together under one roof," said International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

Delegation of Refugee Olympic Team parade into the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

The delegation of Refugee Olympic Team parade into the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

Ramaz Zoidze (top) of Georgia competes with Aker Al Obaidi of Refugee Olympic Team during the Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 67kg quarterfinal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chiba, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021.

Paulo Amotun Lokoro of Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) competes during the men's 1500m heats at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021.

Refugee Olympic Team (L) and team Italy cheer up prior to the Judo mixed team event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021.

James Nyang Chiengjiek of the Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) reacts after falling down during the men's 800m heat at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021.

Eldric Sella Rodriguez (R) of the Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) competes with Dominica's Euri Cedeno Martinez during the men's middle (69-75kg) preliminary match of boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021.

Brazil's Wanderson de Oliveira (R) confronts Wessam Salamana of Refugee Olympic Team in the men's light preliminary round of Boxing against at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021.

Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin of the Refugee Olympic Team celebrates after the women's 57kg quarterfinal taekwondo match between Zhou Lijun of China and Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin of the Refugee Olympic Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021.

Published : August 06, 2021

By : xinhua

