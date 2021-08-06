Highlights of Tokyo 2020: Refugee Olympic Team

Delegation of Refugee Olympic Team parade into the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

The delegation of Refugee Olympic Team parade into the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

Ramaz Zoidze (top) of Georgia competes with Aker Al Obaidi of Refugee Olympic Team during the Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 67kg quarterfinal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chiba, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021.

Paulo Amotun Lokoro of Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) competes during the men's 1500m heats at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021.

Refugee Olympic Team (L) and team Italy cheer up prior to the Judo mixed team event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021.

James Nyang Chiengjiek of the Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) reacts after falling down during the men's 800m heat at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021.

Eldric Sella Rodriguez (R) of the Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) competes with Dominica's Euri Cedeno Martinez during the men's middle (69-75kg) preliminary match of boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021.

Brazil's Wanderson de Oliveira (R) confronts Wessam Salamana of Refugee Olympic Team in the men's light preliminary round of Boxing against at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021.

Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin of the Refugee Olympic Team celebrates after the women's 57kg quarterfinal taekwondo match between Zhou Lijun of China and Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin of the Refugee Olympic Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021.