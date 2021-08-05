De Grasse realizes gold dream in mens 200m, China remains atop medal count

"I've been waiting for this moment. I've been training hard for this moment," said the 26-year-old. "I knew the Americans were going to push me, and they were going to take me to a personal best."

Bednarek took silver in a personal best of 19.68, with Lyles, the 2019 world champion, having to settle for bronze in 19.74.

In women's duet artistic swimming, Svetlana Romashina and Svetlana Kolesnichenko won the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) the gold with a total score of 195.9079 points.

China's Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan won their second Olympic duet silver at 192.4499 after the Rio Games. Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk took bronze for Ukraine with 189.4620.

But China still stands a chance for gold in the coming days as its ever-victorious table tennis players booked a final slot in both men's and women's team events.

The Chinese women's team claimed a straight-set win over Germany to set up a final clash against Mima Ito's Japanese team, while their male counterparts whitewashed South Korea 3-0 to face Germany in the final, who upset Japan with a hard 3-2 win.

Wednesday also saw several world records shattered in athletic, cycling, weightlifting.

Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze set three world records en route to win his second Olympic gold in the men's over 109kg weightlifting, basically in a competition against himself.

Talakhadze met no challenge in the snatch as he hoisted 223kg in third attempt, one kilo more than his own world record. Then he extended the lead, beginning his solo in the clean and jerk after all the lifters finished their competition.

He jerked 245kg in his first attempt to nail the gold medal, but he did not stop and pushed himself to hoist a new world 265kg in his last lift. His total lifts of 488kg eclipsed the world record by three kilos. He also became the first Georgian to win multiple Olympic gold medals in any sport.

"I had a great dream and excitement to win the gold medal again and that dream came true again," said Talakhadze, adding he will definitely compete at Paris 2024.

Ali Davoudi of Iran, the Asian champion this year, lifted a total of 441kg to claim the silver while the bronze went to Man Asaad of Syria at 424kg.