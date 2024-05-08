Key industrial body opposes government's THB400 minimum wage plan

Kriengkrai said the JSCCIB agreed with the government’s intention to increase workers’ income, but it must be based on the provisions of Article 87 of the labour protection act of 1998.

The article requires the wage committee, which has representatives from the government, employers and employees, to take into account living cost, inflation rate, living standards, manufacturing cost, capability and GDP before deciding on the new daily minimum wage.

He said the JSCCIB resolved to disagree with the 400-baht rate and wanted the new rate to be considered by provincial subcommittees of the wage committee.

He said the provincial panels must consider the new rates based on economic data from each province, GDP, inflation, employers’ financial status and efficiency of labourers.

He said the JSCCIB also wanted wages to be paid on a “pay by skills” basis, encouraging the employers and employees to retrain them for better skills and higher pay.

He added that the JSCCIB also called on the provincial subpanels of the wage committee to conduct comprehensive hearings involving all stakeholders before deciding on the new rates.

The JSCCIB also proposed that the government enact measures to reduce the cost of living for workers, such lowering the cost of instant food and consumer goods, as well as travelling cost and power bills.

He said the JSCCIB would soon forward its official resolution opposing the 400-baht wage plan to the Labour Ministry.