Police complaint filed over fatal fall down Bangkok manhole

Kanchana Jaru-anan, 64, and Kamphon Jaru-anan, 57, filed the complaint with the Chokchai police station against the BMA and MEA over the death of their brother, Kamthorn Jaru-anan, 59.
On May 3, Kamthorn fell down a manhole under the Yellow Line monorail on the road island of Lat Phrao Road at Soi Lat Phrao 49. The manhole was supposed to be covered by metal lid, but it had been stolen and replaced by a decaying wooden hatch.
The two siblings told reporters that they were led by officials of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department to file the complaint. They said the officials explained to them that a copy of the complaint was necessary for the siblings to receive compensations from state agencies over the death in accordance with their rights.
Kamphon said he actually wanted to file the complaint against a private subcontractor that had been hired to cover all the manholes under the monorail, but he was informed by the MEA that it was its responsibility.
Kamphon added that MEA deputy governor Thitiwut Ngernklai promised him at the victim’s funeral services that the MEA would negotiate with the family over the compensation in a few days.
Kamphon said the family would demand compensation of 10 million baht. If the MEA disagreed, the family would file a civil lawsuit against it, he said.