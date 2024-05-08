Police complaint filed over fatal fall down Bangkok manhole

Kanchana Jaru-anan, 64, and Kamphon Jaru-anan, 57, filed the complaint with the Chokchai police station against the BMA and MEA over the death of their brother, Kamthorn Jaru-anan, 59.

On May 3, Kamthorn fell down a manhole under the Yellow Line monorail on the road island of Lat Phrao Road at Soi Lat Phrao 49. The manhole was supposed to be covered by metal lid, but it had been stolen and replaced by a decaying wooden hatch.

The two siblings told reporters that they were led by officials of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department to file the complaint. They said the officials explained to them that a copy of the complaint was necessary for the siblings to receive compensations from state agencies over the death in accordance with their rights.