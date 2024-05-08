Demolition project goes wrong, causing uncontrolled collapse

The incident occurred at Soi Charansanitwong 93 in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district at 10.23am, police said.
The unidentified foreman of the project said his workers were demolishing a row of seven units of commercial buildings, which had been expropriated by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration for construction of a bridge and elevated road.
The foreman said the driver of a bulldozer was trying to force the buildings to collapse to the space on the right but the resistance force caused them to tilt to the left instead and partially collapse on nearby houses.
The foreman said his workers had already demolished 14 units of commercial buildings in the area without incident and the operations were supervised by an engineer.
Wilailak Watanawaithoonlachai, 65, owner of a laundry shop near the demolition site, said the contractor informed her at 8am that the row of buildings next to her house would be demolished on Wednesday.
She said she heard loud noises, prompting her to run out and see dust from falling pieces of concrete.
She said the roof of her house was pieced by concrete pieces and dust fell on her belongings and customers’ clothes.
She said the contractor asked her and her husband to move away temporarily and promised to pay compensation.
Meanwhile, Ariya Pengprasert, director of Bang Phlat district, said she ordered the demolition to be suspended for seven days pending the contractor coming up with safety measures.