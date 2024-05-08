Demolition project goes wrong, causing uncontrolled collapse

The foreman said his workers had already demolished 14 units of commercial buildings in the area without incident and the operations were supervised by an engineer.

Wilailak Watanawaithoonlachai, 65, owner of a laundry shop near the demolition site, said the contractor informed her at 8am that the row of buildings next to her house would be demolished on Wednesday.

She said she heard loud noises, prompting her to run out and see dust from falling pieces of concrete.

She said the roof of her house was pieced by concrete pieces and dust fell on her belongings and customers’ clothes.

She said the contractor asked her and her husband to move away temporarily and promised to pay compensation.