People with testicular condition must seek medical attention, couple urges

They shared their real-life experience after their son suffered from testicular torsion to raise awareness about the condition while expressing gratitude to the medical team at the Police General Hospital.
Somchai and his wife recounted that their son used to experience testicular pain and swelling after exercising and playing sports. They took him to a nearby hospital for examination where the doctor diagnosed him with testicular torsion. This news was greatly worrying for the family, especially when the doctor explained the possibility of recurrence, which could be dangerous, the couple said.
Doctors at the Police General Hospital told the couple that testicular torsion occurs when the spermatic cord or testicle twists, reducing blood flow to the testicle.
The torsion occurs due to abnormal development of the spermatic cord and the tissues covering the testicle, causing the testicle to not firmly attach to the inner wall of the scrotum. This allows the testicle to rotate freely. However, the exact cause of the torsion is still not fully understood.
The initial symptoms of testicular torsion include testicular pain, nausea, and testicle swelling due to the lack of blood supply. If left untreated, the condition can progress to severe levels, leading to tissue damage and necrosis, requiring surgical removal of tissue, doctors told the couple.
It's recommended that children with incomplete testicular descent promptly undergo medical examination, as they are at risk of testicular torsion. If there is any pain or discomfort in the testicles, immediate medical attention should be sought for diagnosis and treatment, the couple said.
Actions that should be taken:
▪︎ Seek prompt medical attention if there is testicular pain or swelling after surgery, as the testicle can twist again.
▪︎ Inform the doctor if a hard lump is detected in the testicle.
▪︎ Notify the doctor if there is fever, bleeding, or persistent pain after surgery.
What should not be done:
▪︎ Do not ignore or delay seeking medical attention if there is pain or discomfort. Prompt treatment is necessary before testicular ischemia, a condition where blood flow to the testis is impaired, occurs.
▪︎ Do not miss appointments with the urologist.
▪︎ Do not misunderstand that unilateral testicular removal has effect on erection or fertility.