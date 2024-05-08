People with testicular condition must seek medical attention, couple urges

They shared their real-life experience after their son suffered from testicular torsion to raise awareness about the condition while expressing gratitude to the medical team at the Police General Hospital.

Somchai and his wife recounted that their son used to experience testicular pain and swelling after exercising and playing sports. They took him to a nearby hospital for examination where the doctor diagnosed him with testicular torsion. This news was greatly worrying for the family, especially when the doctor explained the possibility of recurrence, which could be dangerous, the couple said.

Doctors at the Police General Hospital told the couple that testicular torsion occurs when the spermatic cord or testicle twists, reducing blood flow to the testicle.

The torsion occurs due to abnormal development of the spermatic cord and the tissues covering the testicle, causing the testicle to not firmly attach to the inner wall of the scrotum. This allows the testicle to rotate freely. However, the exact cause of the torsion is still not fully understood.