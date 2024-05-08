Minister hopes to turn Thai arms industry into key economic driver

His remark resembles those of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who declared in October last year that he wants to be Thailand’s No 1 salesman, by seeking new markets and attracting more foreign investment.

Speaking to the press at the Defence Service Asia 2024 exhibition on Tuesday, the minister said the Defence Ministry must adapt to changes driven by economic forces.

“National security agencies must shift their roles from just spending state budget on defence to becoming a champion of economic strength,” he said.

The biennial defence and weaponry show was held in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur from Sunday to Tuesday.

Sutin said the defence industry had the potential to attract foreign investment, generate income and careers for locals and even surpass other economic drivers like export or agriculture.

He cited as an example the Thai Defence Industry (TDI), a joint venture established in collaboration with the ministry’s Defence Technology Institute and private operator Chaiseri Metal and Rubber Ltd.