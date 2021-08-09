Messi says tearful goodbye to FC Barcelona

"The club does not want to borrow more, so why make this drag on if it is an impossible case, and the league did not allow it either? I also have to think about my future and what I have to do now," he added, making reference to his attempts to leave a year ago, due to his poor relationship with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

"Last year, I didn't want to stay and I said it; this year, I wanted to stay and we couldn't," he said, explaining he had been willing to take a 50 percent pay cut in order to stay.

Messi insisted that in his 21 years at FC Barcelona, the club had given him everything.

"I am sad because I have to leave this club at a time when I did not expect it. Last year I wanted to leave, but not this year. That's why I'm so sad," he continued.

The striker has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and said there was a possibility that could be his destination, but insisted there was nothing signed.

"I have nothing arranged with anyone: when the statement [about me leaving] came out I got a lot of calls from several clubs that were interested, I still have nothing finalized," commented the striker, who said that he would return to the city.

"We are going to return, because it is our home. and I have promised that to my children," he concluded.