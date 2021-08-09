Olympic athletics review: Five major talking points

U.S. LEAD MEDAL TALLY

The United States headed the athletics medals table with seven gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals. Five of Team USA's gold medals were won by women.

The team's triumphs included victories in the men's and women's 4x400m relay events. The men's team consisted of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin, while the women's team comprised Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu.

There were also golds in the men's shot put (Ryan Crouser), women's 400m hurdles (Sydney McLaughlin), women's 800m (Athing Mu), women's discuss throw (Valarie Allman) and women's pole vault (Katie Nageotte).

ITALIAN GOLD RUSH

Italy was the surprise package of the track and field events with five medals, all of which were gold. The haul included Lamont Marcell Jacob's victory in the men's 100m, Italy's first Olympic gold medal in the event.

Jacobs, who was born in Texas to an African American father and Italian mother, also guided Italy to the 4x100m relay title alongside Lorenzo Patta, Eseosa Desalu and Filippo Tortu.

When asked about the secret to Italy's track success, Jacobs told reporters: "Work hard, dream big. We believed for real that we could [win]."

JAMAICA'S HERO

Elaine Thompson-Herah cemented her place in the pantheon of Olympic greats by successfully defending her 100m and 200m titles. The 29-year-old is the first woman in history to win the 100 and 200m in back-to-back Olympics.

"I'm happy. I'm overwhelmed. I'm lost for words. I never imagined this day, even though the work was put in already. But the ups and downs ... to win a double at the Olympics, it's amazing," she said after taking the 200m title in a personal best time of 21.53 seconds.

Thompson-Herah suggested she might compete again at the Paris 2024 Games in a bid equal the record of compatriot Usain Bolt of 100 and 200m gold medals at three successive Olympics. "There's more that I'm looking forward to accomplishing," she said.