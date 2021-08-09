Thailand make Olympic history in taekwondo and boxing but end Games with only 2 medals

Two medals are in fact the lowest Olympic total the country has produced for 25 years, since the 1996 Atlanta Games when Thailand ended their campaign with the same result – one gold and one bronze.

However, the outcome of the Thai campaign in Tokyo came as no surprise after the weightlifting team, which had been tipped for glory following its two golds in the 2016 Games, was barred from international events after Thai lifters tested positive for banned substances at the 2019 World Championships.

According to the Sports Authority of Thailand, taekwondo, badminton, golf and boxing were the potential sources of gold for Thai athletes in Tokyo. But only the Korean martial art offered Thailand a path to the top of the podium.

However, several other Thai athletes deserved high acclaim despite not contributing a medal, after they exceeded all expectations with dazzling performances.

Shooter Isarapa Imprasertsuk, then ranked just 32nd in the world, came out of nowhere to threaten the medal places before eventually settling for fourth place in the women's skeet event. An overwhelming underdog among her high-profile competitors in the final four, the 26-year-old Thai missed just one target that would have won her the bronze. Still, her fourth-place finish marked Thailand's best-ever attempt in the Olympic shooting competition by far.

Thailand's boxing team boast a record of four golds, four silvers and seven bronzes in Olympic competition but they showed signs of decline in the Tokyo Games. The team also finished the 2016 Rio Games empty-handed and have yet to produce a gold since Somjit Jongjohor won the Olympic title in Beijing 13 years ago.