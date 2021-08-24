SIAM Takashimaya at ICONSIAM Bring along freshness from ready-to-serve Japanese Fish Market

SIAM Takashimaya & Nakajima Suisan serve more than 20 delicious menus both sushi and sashimi starting from 10 baht each bite, 16-piece value set menu for 180 baht, unagi set menu, salmon set menu and many more. Don’t miss special recommended menus from Chef’s Recommend stickers that guarantee freshness at valuable prices packed in imported temperature-controlled box to preserve great taste and freshness to make sure you can enjoy what you order as if you dined in at Nakajima Suisan.

Simply make your order now at SIAM Takashimaya Chat & Shop service. Just chat with us via [email protected] then let us know what menu you would like to order. Simple as that, delicious menus will arrive at your doorstep in no time, fast and easy. Please make your order from 10:00am – 5:00pm. Delivery charge will be made from 1 – 40 kilometers in Bangkok and Nontaburi only.

Indulge yourself with delectable and freshness directly from Japan now. SIAM Takashimaya has the best precaution and safety policy, our customers are welcome to enjoy shopping at Taka Marché and Pharmacy on G Floor during 10:00am – 8:00pm. For more information, please call 02-011-7500, or Facebook : Siam Takashimaya.