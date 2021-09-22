Thailand holds off approving Sinopharm as safe for children

FDA chief Paisan Dankhum said on Wednesday that information on the safety, quality and efficacy of the Chinese vaccine would be evaluated to decide whether it could be used to inoculate children aged 3 and up against Covid-19.

Sinopharm’s maker, Beijing Institute of Biological Products, insists the vaccine is safe for children aged 3 and over, citing data from a study published in the Lancet medical journal last week.

The Thai FDA has so far approved two vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – as safe for use in children aged over 12. Thailand has already begun vaccinating children against Covid-19 in preparation for the reopening of schools next month.

The FDA said it will seek more data on Sinopharm from its importer, Biogenetech.