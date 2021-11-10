Bangkok’s Kod Krapao restaurant serves up all sorts of Thai basil flavoured delights

However, at Kod Krapao the varieties are endless, ranging from crispy or fermented pork to Chinese sausages, though its braised pork with basil has proved to be the most popular.

The phad krapao dishes at this restaurant are not too spicy, so the taste of basil is not overpowered. Of course, each plate is served with a side of fish sauce with chilli, so diners can adjust the taste.

No phad krapao is complete without a fried egg, and at this restaurant, you have a choice of chicken and duck eggs, though the fried chaiya salted egg is not to be missed. The yolk of these eggs is not too salty because Kod Krapao only uses freshly processed eggs.

To get a chance to enjoy the delicacies on offer, diners should get to the restaurant before noon or after 2pm to avoid long queues, though braised pork is usually sold out at lunchtime.