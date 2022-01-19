Making the most of Mother Nature. A Journey inspired by the King's project.

Nual is the second of four children from a farming family. After completing her compulsory primary education, she helped out on the farm, worked in a factory on the orders of her mother while studying at the Department of Non-Formal Education on her day off. Her hard work and keen intelligence paid off and she was picked to work in the legal department of a sugar factory in Phimai district and then promoted to the secretariat.

She earned her bachelor's degree from the Faculty of Law, Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University, and her master's from the Faculty of Law, Ramkhamhaeng University. Today she works as a lawyer at Nakhon Ratchasima Primary Educational Service Area Office 2.

“I enjoyed working with lawyers in the legal department of the sugar factory in Phimai,” recalls the 47-year-old. “I also saw the sadness of the farmers at being exploited by a middleman.”

Nual’s interest in HM the King’s philosophy was sparked when she watched "Saeng Chak Phor Soo Khwam Yangyuen", a special programme on Thai PBS paying tribute to HM the late King. She was later invited by Traiphop Khotwongsa, the president of the Agri-Nature Foundation, to work as a volunteer. That led her to sign on for training in natural agriculture at the Bhumirak Dharmachart Project in Nakhon Nayok province, in space design at Wat Nong Song Hong in Chachoengsao province and participate in the Pa Sak Watershed Restoration led by Chevron.

This year's "Aou Mue" activity drew many volunteers from the natural agriculture network in Korat, Chaiyaphum, Lop Buri and Suan Lom Sri Rin in Saraburi as well as students from Lahan Sai Wittaya School in Buriram and Ban Pong Ket School in Saraburi. They worked together in preparing the plots and fences for growing organic vegetables, mending the winding ditch running around the field and the swamps, building weirs, covering the soil with straw, and applying dry and liquid natural fertilizer. They also learnt how to make a natural water purifier, a solar energy water pump, how to produce wood vinegar as well as how to make soap from squash, shampoo from butterfly pea and fermented bananas, lemon grass tea and salted egg.

Nual was proud to show off her "Khon Aou Than", a learning base for producing wood vinegar and charcoal, which is protected from the elements by a vetiver roof. Vetiver grass is also used to protect the banks of the swamps and the ditches.



"When we plant crops using the '3 forests 4 benefits' principle, we will receive benefits from the forest. We cut and clear the small branches and burn them to form charcoal. That reduces the cost of fuel. In addition to charcoal, we make wood vinegar as a natural pesticide. We prepare it in a dehumidification oven made out of a 200-litre steel drum. Natural wood charcoal burns at very high temperatures reaching between 800-1,000 degrees but contains a special substance that prevents it from being carcinogenic.



“At the beginning of the process, the smoke is dark but after three or four hours, it turns white. We then seal all the holes so that the air can't go inside. The whole process takes two days and produces one to two litres of wood vinegar."

Nual has also perfected the technique for making a natural water purifier. "Clean water is very important to our life. Today, we pay for bottled water. Formerly, our grandparents could use water from the rain but nowadays that's full of chemicals. My traditional water purifier consists of four plastic water tanks with four elements – big and small stones, sand and coal, which must be washed for a full month.”



Her handmade solar energy water pump, priced at Bt30,000, saves a lot of money, though it must also be used judiciously and that means planning, Nual points out.



"First of all, we will have to calculate the water management for one rai, how much water we can store in the swamp, winding ditch, and 'khok' [mound]. Here, the amount of rainfall is 1,200 millilitres per year. I use the water pump just a few days at a time."



Kitchana Lersakvanitchakul

Special to The Nation