Coach Choi granted Thai nationality after leading Kingdom to taekwondo glory

Born in South Korea on April 30, 1974, Choi began his career in Thailand 20 years ago when the Kingdom’s taekwondo athletes were barely known on the international stage.

Over the next two decades he built Thailand into a taekwondo superpower, culminating in glory last summer in Tokyo where Panipak Wongpattanakit won the Kingdom’s first-ever taekwondo Olympic gold.

Choi began his career coaching the Bahrain national taekwondo team in 2000 on a salary of US$4,000 per month. A year and a half later, he returned to South Korea on leave after his mother passed away. Having had enough of the desert heat, he sent his junior to work in Bahrain and began to look for work elsewhere.

The Taekwondo Association of Thailand got in touch and Choi agreed to help what was then a promising team of young Thai martial artists.