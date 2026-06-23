The sizzle of socialisation: How Moo Kata makes Thailand’s table glow

In Thailand, dinner does not always arrive perfectly composed on porcelain. Sometimes it comes hissing on a dome-shaped grill, surrounded by broth, chopsticks, laughter and the quiet diplomacy of passing the tongs.

That is the charm of Moo Kata, the cook-it-yourself Thai barbecue that has grown from an everyday craving into one of the country’s most expressive dining rituals.

At a moment when travel is increasingly curated through screens and meals are often photographed before they are felt, Moo Kata demands presence. You cannot outsource it to the kitchen. You grill, simmer, turn, dip, share and negotiate space over the same pan.