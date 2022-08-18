Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Buakaw and Miura pass weight test before exhibition fight tomorrow

Two well-known fighters, Thailand’s veteran Muay Thai champ Buakaw Banchamek and Japan’s Kota Miura, are ready for their fight at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok after passing the weight measurement on Thursday.

The exhibition match between Buakaw and Miura on Friday will focus on demonstrating the difference between Muay Thai and kickboxing within three rounds.

The fight will be held along with eight other Muay Thai matches from 9.15pm. It also will be broadcast on Workpoint 23 channel.

Buakaw told The Nation that he was glad to fight again at Rajadamnern Stadium after 18 years.

"I came here [Rajadamnern Stadium] when I was 20," he said, "I'm glad to be back in this ring to show Muay Thai martial art again."

He vowed to do his best during the fight against the Japanese.

"It is simple, but I feel strange what should I do if I hurt Miura and am scolded by his fans," he said.

Buakaw is considered the most successful Muay Thai fighter, having won many tournaments, such as K-1 World MAX Champion, Shoot Boxing World Cup and World Muaythai Council World Championship.

Buakaw, also known as 'Dam Dot Com', became popular among Japanese fans after he won the K-1 in Japan in 2011. Some fans have even flown to Thailand to greet him.

Recently, he was appointed a board member of the KickBoxing Association of Thailand and was manager of Thailand’s kickboxing team that took part in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Published : August 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailand
