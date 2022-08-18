Buakaw and Miura pass weight test before exhibition fight tomorrow

Buakaw told The Nation that he was glad to fight again at Rajadamnern Stadium after 18 years.

"I came here [Rajadamnern Stadium] when I was 20," he said, "I'm glad to be back in this ring to show Muay Thai martial art again."

He vowed to do his best during the fight against the Japanese.

"It is simple, but I feel strange what should I do if I hurt Miura and am scolded by his fans," he said.