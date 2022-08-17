Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Buakaw faces Japanese challenge on return to Rajadamnern Stadium after 18 years

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Buakaw faces Japanese challenge on ...

Muay Thai star Buakaw Banchamek will take on Japanese fighter Kota Miura at Rajadamnern Stadium on Friday.

The press conference of “KAT Presents Legend of Rajadamnern: Kickboxing Exhibition” was held on Tuesday with both Buakaw and Miura, the son of legendary Japanese footballer Kazuyoshi Miura, present.

Buakaw said that he was glad to fight again at Rajadamnern Stadium 18 years after he last fought there and show Muay Thai martial art around the world.

He said he had never imagined that he would be fighting there again, the venue which was the origin of Muay Thai sport. He said that he remembered the olden days when he returned to the stadium.

Buakaw faces Japanese challenge on return to Rajadamnern Stadium after 18 years

Meanwhile, Miura said that he could not believe it when he was contacted by Rajadamnern Stadium to fight there.

He was glad for the chance to fight against a legend like Buakaw. He praised Buakaw as he was an allround fighter.

Miura added that he had never fought in a kickboxing match before but he has practised a little bit so he would use his strengths as an MMA fighter.

Buakaw faces Japanese challenge on return to Rajadamnern Stadium after 18 years

The fight will be held on Friday along with eight other Muay Thai matches from 9.15pm at Rajadamnern Stadium. It will also be broadcast on Workpoint 23 channel.

Buakaw faces Japanese challenge on return to Rajadamnern Stadium after 18 years Buakaw faces Japanese challenge on return to Rajadamnern Stadium after 18 years Buakaw faces Japanese challenge on return to Rajadamnern Stadium after 18 years

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Birdie Fruitful Kusuma Seizes Early Lead at 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Hit film directors say copyright law must change for K-movies' global success

Published : Aug 31, 2022

The return of Tor Thanai and 8 things you need to know about his new music video “Hotel”

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Players Pose in Promotional Photocall for 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Published : August 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

South East Asia -Germany unite to drive a Circular Economy policy in the region

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Great Wall Motor Provides Tips for Facing Trouble While Using an Electric Vehicle

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Satun Ready to Host 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium 2022

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.