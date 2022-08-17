Buakaw faces Japanese challenge on return to Rajadamnern Stadium after 18 years

Buakaw said that he was glad to fight again at Rajadamnern Stadium 18 years after he last fought there and show Muay Thai martial art around the world.

He said he had never imagined that he would be fighting there again, the venue which was the origin of Muay Thai sport. He said that he remembered the olden days when he returned to the stadium.

Meanwhile, Miura said that he could not believe it when he was contacted by Rajadamnern Stadium to fight there.

He was glad for the chance to fight against a legend like Buakaw. He praised Buakaw as he was an allround fighter.