Buakaw faces Japanese challenge on return to Rajadamnern Stadium after 18 years

The press conference of “KAT Presents Legend of Rajadamnern: Kickboxing Exhibition” was held on Tuesday with both Buakaw and Miura, the son of legendary Japanese footballer Kazuyoshi Miura, present.
Buakaw said that he was glad to fight again at Rajadamnern Stadium 18 years after he last fought there and show Muay Thai martial art around the world.
He said he had never imagined that he would be fighting there again, the venue which was the origin of Muay Thai sport. He said that he remembered the olden days when he returned to the stadium.
Meanwhile, Miura said that he could not believe it when he was contacted by Rajadamnern Stadium to fight there.
He was glad for the chance to fight against a legend like Buakaw. He praised Buakaw as he was an allround fighter.
Miura added that he had never fought in a kickboxing match before but he has practised a little bit so he would use his strengths as an MMA fighter.
The fight will be held on Friday along with eight other Muay Thai matches from 9.15pm at Rajadamnern Stadium. It will also be broadcast on Workpoint 23 channel.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
By : THE NATION
