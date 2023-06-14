Haunting ‘Home School’ becomes first original Thai series on Prime
Horror fans across the world are immersing themselves in the spooky world of Thailand’s first homegrown series on Prime Video.
“Home School” premiered last Friday (June 9) on the video-streaming service, which is available in over 200 countries and territories.
Produced by GMM TV as a teenage horror-drama series, the show stars veteran star Noppol Gomarachun and teenage actors Rachanan Mahawn and Chayapol Juthamas.
The first two instalments of the 18-episode series have been available on the platform since Friday, with two new episodes released each Friday over the next eight weeks.
“Home School” was directed by Kanittha “Fon” Kwunyoo, a Thai filmmaker and screenwriter famous for movies and series including “U-Prince The Series” and “Happy Birthday”.
“Home School” tells the story of 13 teenagers selected to study at a boarding school in a deep forest with no way of escape.
The teenagers undergo a special course at the isolated school for three years, cut off from the outside world with no phones or internet. Life in the sinister school is tightly regulated, with students forced to get up, go to bed and eat meals at the same time each day. Punishment awaits anyone who fails to obey.