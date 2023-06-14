Haunting ‘Home School’ becomes first original Thai series on Prime

The first two instalments of the 18-episode series have been available on the platform since Friday, with two new episodes released each Friday over the next eight weeks.

“Home School” was directed by Kanittha “Fon” Kwunyoo, a Thai filmmaker and screenwriter famous for movies and series including “U-Prince The Series” and “Happy Birthday”.

“Home School” tells the story of 13 teenagers selected to study at a boarding school in a deep forest with no way of escape.