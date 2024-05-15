Malaysia outraged at Meta takedown of media’s Facebook posts on PM Anwar’s Hamas meeting

Anwar met senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar on May 14. He later said he had good relations with the political leaders of Hamas, but no involvement in its military apparatus.

Muslim-majority Malaysia, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, has sent a letter asking Meta to explain the takedown of posts by two media organisations about Mr Anwar’s meeting, as well as the closure of the Facebook account of a third outlet covering Palestinian issues.

“I condemn Meta’s actions of removing posts, especially since they were about the Prime Minister’s official visit to Qatar,” Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also a government spokesperson, told a regular briefing.