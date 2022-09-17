Kintsugi restaurant ready with Japanese delights for autumn

The beautiful Dobin Mushi, a delicate soup made with a medley of mushrooms, was inspired by the chef’s love for the humble and mysterious fungi foraged from woods in Japan and Europe.

This dish is made even more special with the breath mint strip-like film made with heavy herbal aromatics in dash's with a touch of mint, that guests will put in their mouth to prepare their pallets for the mushroom soup.

Other delightful creations include the creamy silky custard-like texture Ankimo — or monfish liver.

Chef Ramsey layers the technique of first steaming the liver with sake and then braising it in a rich sweet soy broth paired with a collagen-rich salmon jelly and lacto-fermented sour red plums.

This dish is perfected by the chef for a heavenly assortment of textures, savoury, sweet and sour tastes.

Another autumnal treasure is the humble “Truffle Kawabon”, a Japanese take on the French combination of chicken and truffles.

The chicken skin is steamed overnight and then moulded into handmade sheets to make ravioli of the chicken tail, or bonjiri.

The delicate parcels are then fried crisp on the outside, then grilled over charcoal, and served with truffle yuzu chicken essence, with shaved truffles over the top.

Chef Ramsey recently won a thrilling kitchen battle in the prestigious “Iron Chef Thailand”, the exciting television culinary competition show, with his creative takes on Japanese ingredients.

He defeated the reigning Iron Chef, Teerapat Teeyasoontranon, with his natto ice-cream dessert which features in all the kaiseki menus at Kintsugi for a limited time.