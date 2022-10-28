Obscure Saphan Kwai restaurant serves authentic Thai food with a royal flavour

Khao Kluk Kapi, or rice mixed with Thai fermented shrimp paste, served with assorted condiments, is one standout item on the menu. The history of the dish apparently dates back a 100 years to the reign of King Rama V while he was abroad on an official visit. The restaurant explains, “At Khaomali, this dish is served with unusual ingredients as part of the condiments.” Ham, surely, is not a Thai ingredient but the restaurant explains: “While on his visit, the King craved for food cooked by his grandmother and this dish came to his mind. The next day, he started to cook this dish with the Thai ingredients that he had taken along with him on the trip, while adding local ingredients found in the foreign land. After the meal, the king said, ‘So easy to devour, it helps remove the feeling of having heavy hard bread and meat going down my throat’.”

The restaurant serves homely Thai food that can be enjoyed at a gathering of friends, like “mee krob” (crispy rice noodle coated in tamarind sauce), vermicelli and crab meat, topped with the restaurant's signature sauce, beef shanks green curry.