Obscure Saphan Kwai restaurant serves authentic Thai food with a royal flavour
Saphan Kwai may not be one of Bangkok’s hip hangout areas, but many travellers do stop over here. Unlike its upmarket Ari neigbourhood, Saphan Kwai is known as a transit junction for both local and international travellers, a kind of gateway to the North and Northeastern regions of Thailand.
The lack of alluring attractions around the area has meant that travellers would seek out a place where they could rest, look for a meal at a reasonable price, before moving on to their final destination.
But even a stopover, at the right place, can be memorable. One of Saphan Khwai’s hidden gems is “Khaomali”, a Thai restaurant situated right next to Big C. It’s decor is not going to win awards. It follows a simple, minimalist pattern, is painted in white and green, but distinguishes itself by the fare it serves — fusion, but with good quality and authentic Thai taste.
Khao Kluk Kapi, or rice mixed with Thai fermented shrimp paste, served with assorted condiments, is one standout item on the menu. The history of the dish apparently dates back a 100 years to the reign of King Rama V while he was abroad on an official visit. The restaurant explains, “At Khaomali, this dish is served with unusual ingredients as part of the condiments.” Ham, surely, is not a Thai ingredient but the restaurant explains: “While on his visit, the King craved for food cooked by his grandmother and this dish came to his mind. The next day, he started to cook this dish with the Thai ingredients that he had taken along with him on the trip, while adding local ingredients found in the foreign land. After the meal, the king said, ‘So easy to devour, it helps remove the feeling of having heavy hard bread and meat going down my throat’.”
The restaurant serves homely Thai food that can be enjoyed at a gathering of friends, like “mee krob” (crispy rice noodle coated in tamarind sauce), vermicelli and crab meat, topped with the restaurant's signature sauce, beef shanks green curry.
If you are in a hurry, “A-Harn Jan duan”, or a quick meal plate, is also available, such as Thailand’s favourite quick meals like:
● Khao Pad Krapao Kai Dao (rice topped with basil sauce and fried egg). You can pick your favourite meat
● Khao pad Namprik Long Ruea (rice mixed with chilli paste and assorted condiments)
● Khao Kai Kua Prik Kluea (rice with fried chicken in salt and chilli)
But if you are looking for something to snack on, The Nation would like to recommend the star of their menu: Khao Tang Na Tang (crispy rice crackers with coconut pork dip). Somtam and spicy Thai vermicelli salad are also a must try! For a cool, soothing dessert, coconut ice-cream is highly recommended!
Checkout Khaomali; operates daily from 11am to 8pm
