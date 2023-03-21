Decorative Makizushi Rolls add colour to Festive Occasions

The use of makizushi has expanded further, and Tsubaki has even published a “picture book” on YouTube in which she uses makizushi to express her story.

“It may look difficult, but once you get used to it, you’ll be able to create various patterns and designs,” said Tsubaki.

How to make a plum blossom

Tsubaki shares how to make makizushi resembling a plum blossom. First, mix 100 grams of sushi vinegared rice with sakura denbu to turn it pink.

Next, prepare two sheets of nori, which are typically 19×21 centimetres. Cut both of them in half so that you have four sheets measuring about 19×10 centimetres. Then, cut two of those sheets into thirds to get six smaller pieces measuring about 10×6 centimetres. (One large piece and one small piece will be left over.)

Divide the sushi rice into five equal portions. Shape each into an approximately 10-centimetre-long stick.

Place a small piece of nori onto a makisu sushi mat, parallel to the mat’s bamboo strips. Place a stick of rice on top of the nori, near your side. Roll it up away from you.

You should now have a small sushi roll that is about 10 centimetres long and less than 2 centimetres thick. Crush about two grains of rice to make a paste to seal the roll. Make five of these small rolls.

Place three of them on the makisu mat, holding it as shown in the photo. Place a 10-centimetre-long stick of cheese in the centre of these rolls, and put the remaining two sushi rolls on top. Bind this bundle together by rolling it tightly on the mat.

Wrap a 19×10-centimeter nori sheet around the bundle. Cut it into slices with a very sharp knife to reveal the flower-shaped cross-section.

