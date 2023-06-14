Discounted blind food boxes become popular in China

This trend has gained popularity among young people who eagerly grab these deals at certain moments to purchase food at reduced prices.

Sushi, for example, originally priced at over 100 yuan ($13.99) or Chinese pastries and cooked food priced at over 30 yuan can now be purchased at around 70 % discounts.

Chengzi (pseudonym), living in Beijing, enjoys buying blind boxes on WeChat’s mini-program, where three types of bread are available for 17.9 yuan instead of their usual price of 40 yuan, likening the experience to the thrill of buying lottery tickets.