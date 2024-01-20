Premium beef from Isaan to be promoted as Thailand’s soft power

Premium beef equals soft power

Thailand has been making efforts to project its soft power on the global stage, and so is its beef. The country aims to be the hub for premium beef production in a bid to meet the demand of beef lovers in Thailand while showing off its premium beef quality from the four provinces in the overseas market.

The four northeastern provinces under development are Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Buriram and Surin. The move comes as Thailand’s beef import bill has ballooned to more than 7 billion baht annually to support domestic demand.

In a bid to promote Thai beef internationally and to make the country’s beefy matter more tender, Thailand is hosting "Thailand Beef Fest 2024" at Lower Northeastern Science Park (LNESP) in Nakhon Ratchasima's Mueang district from February 1-4

The event will feature an exhibition of Thai and foreign cattle breeds, technology for breeding high-quality beef cattle, and a cooking demonstration by professional chefs.

"The fair is an opportunity to develop a 'beef cattle innovation district' for the production, sale and development of premium beef cattle," said the National Innovation Agency (NIA) deputy executive director, Dr Krithpaka Boonfueng.

Also, this event will help connect with tourism, consumption and investment in the food industry or other related industries in the future.

Beefy facts

Nakhon Ratchasima has potential for cattle raising with more than 185,400 livestock farmers and 530,000 cattle living there.

The NIA and LNESP are offering technology and innovation to boost productivity, increase product value and enhance the potential of entrepreneurs.

"The comprehensive cattle-raising method and nutritional feed recipe help cattle become healthy," Akkawat said, adding that the beef price has increased to 105-145 baht per kilogram compared to the previous 82 baht per kg.