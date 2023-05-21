Threat of Covid not over yet, warns public health expert

Assoc Prof Dr Thira Woratanarat, who lectures at Chulalongkorn University, said on Sunday that the number of Covid patients being admitted to hospital has risen more than five-fold over the past four weeks. The number of patients suffering from inflamed lungs and requiring ventilators has also risen sharply, he said.

Hence, people should be extra careful when they leave home and should take all precautionary measures like wearing facemasks and washing hands regularly, he said.