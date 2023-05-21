Threat of Covid not over yet, warns public health expert
The second week of May has seen 38% more Covid-19 patients being hospitalised across the country compared to the first week, a public health expert said.
Assoc Prof Dr Thira Woratanarat, who lectures at Chulalongkorn University, said on Sunday that the number of Covid patients being admitted to hospital has risen more than five-fold over the past four weeks. The number of patients suffering from inflamed lungs and requiring ventilators has also risen sharply, he said.
Hence, people should be extra careful when they leave home and should take all precautionary measures like wearing facemasks and washing hands regularly, he said.
He also advised people to avoid crowded places and sharing food with others. He added that people should keep their homes clean and immediately isolate themselves for at least 10 days if they develop symptoms.
“Covid-19 patients are still at risk of developing severe symptoms, death or long Covid,” he said.
Long Covid is a condition where some patients experience lingering symptoms for many weeks or even months.
“Protection is the best medicine,” the doctor advised.