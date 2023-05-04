BMA launches walk-in vaccine booster centre near ICONSIAM

They said the ICS vaccine station helped them avoid long queues at hospitals and provided convenient parking spaces.

Some people who used the service said they followed up by shopping at ICONSIAM, which is across the road.

Tavida said many people preferred the vaccine-booster centre at ICS over hospitals.

The project to provide booster shots at ICS is a cooperative effort between Taksin Hospital under the BMA’s Heath Department, ICONSIAM, and ICS.

Tavida said the centre provides Moderna (bivalent) vaccines that are effective against two new strains of Covid-19.

The booster shots are free for Thai nationals. Foreign nationals are charged 1,380 baht for one booster shot.

Anyone who is at least 12 years old can walk in and register at the front of the vaccine-booster centre.

Thai citizens are required to provide their citizen identification card.

Foreign nationals living or working in Thailand must provide their original passport (not a copy) and their immigrant (pink) card.

Only people who have received a Covid-19 vaccine within the last three months are eligible for the service.

It is available from 10am to 2pm from Monday to Sunday until May 12, with queues closing at 1.30pm.

The vaccine-booster centre will be closed on May 13 and 14 for the election.

The service will resume on the last two weekends of the month (May 20-21 and May 27-28).

ICS is easily accessible by the Gold Line electric train. Take exit 4 at Charoen Nakhon station.

For more information, call the Taksin Hospital at 02-4370123 extension 1115 or the ICS hotline (1338).