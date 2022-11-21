Unhappy digital TV broadcasters complain to watchdog about World Cup rights distribution

The ADTEB said there was unfairness in the distribution of broadcast rights after the first meeting on Thursday. It said that as per the agreement, the broadcasting rights of 64 matches were to be distributed equally to digital television operators.

The ADTEB submitted three points to the NBTC to investigate and consider whether the distribution was fair:

● A contribution of 600 million baht to acquire the rights came from the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest (BTFP).

The budget was from television operators to support, promote, study, and develop broadcasting and that is why they also supported the purchase.

The ADTEB said that the funding supported the purchase of rights for 64 matches, not 32 matches, and accounted for 40 per cent of the total budget needed for acquiring the rights.

However, private broadcaster True was allowed to select important matches, which reflected inequality and unfairness.