Nation TV to screen biggest first-round clash of Fifa World Cup – Spain v Germany

Sports Authority of Thailand governor Kongsak Yodmanee confirmed the whole tournament would air for free, during a press conference at Bangkok’s CentralWorld on Sunday.

The government and private sector’s purchase of the broadcasting rights aims to encourage Thais to exercise and play sports, he added.

Several parties had worked to negotiate the purchase for US$33 million or 1.2 billion baht, which will rise to 1.4 billion baht after tax and other costs, Kongsak said.

The money will be paid to Fifa in two instalments.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) has already paid the first instalment of 600 million baht, while the other 600 million baht from the private sector will be paid on Friday (November 25).

Three corporations – Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), ThaiBev and PTT – reportedly contributed a combined 550 million baht to the second instalment. CP Group’s True Corp was then allocated 32 of the matches, sparking a complaint to the broadcasting regulator by other broadcasters.