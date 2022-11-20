Nation TV to screen biggest first-round clash of Fifa World Cup – Spain v Germany
Nation TV will broadcast two of the most highly anticipated first-round matches of the Fifa World Cup, including the showdown between Spain and Germany.
The tournament kicks off with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador live on True4U or T Sports 7 from 11pm Thai time on Sunday.
Sports Authority of Thailand governor Kongsak Yodmanee confirmed the whole tournament would air for free, during a press conference at Bangkok’s CentralWorld on Sunday.
The government and private sector’s purchase of the broadcasting rights aims to encourage Thais to exercise and play sports, he added.
Several parties had worked to negotiate the purchase for US$33 million or 1.2 billion baht, which will rise to 1.4 billion baht after tax and other costs, Kongsak said.
The money will be paid to Fifa in two instalments.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) has already paid the first instalment of 600 million baht, while the other 600 million baht from the private sector will be paid on Friday (November 25).
Three corporations – Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), ThaiBev and PTT – reportedly contributed a combined 550 million baht to the second instalment. CP Group’s True Corp was then allocated 32 of the matches, sparking a complaint to the broadcasting regulator by other broadcasters.
Kongsak also asked Thai football fans to avoid gambling on the tournament.
Football gambling is illegal in Thailand, but the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce estimates Thais will bet a whopping 57.2 billion baht on the World Cup.
"We expect the 2022 World Cup to inspire Thai football players and youth to boost their skills, resulting in Thailand qualifying for international competitions and generating more revenue from football," said the SAT chief.
He said that apart from the 17 digital TV channels, people can also watch World Cup matches on big screens in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Suphanburi, Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima and Songkhla.
"Bangkokians can watch the matches at [email protected]," he added.
This year’s tournament is being hosted by Qatar from November 20 to December 18. Thirty-two national teams will play 64 matches in pursuit of the sport's most prestigious trophy.
Fans in Thailand can watch the tournament on True4U, T Sports 7, Channel 3, Channel 5, Channel 7, Channel 8, Channel 9 MCOT, NBT, TPBS, Thairath TV, Amarin TV, Mono 29, PPTV 36, GMM 25, Nation TV, ONE 31, and JKN18.
Nation TV will broadcast two of the most highly anticipated first-round matches:
– Spain vs Germany on November 28 at 2am (Thai time)
– Ghana vs Uruguay on December 2 at 10pm
