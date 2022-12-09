Dechapol/Sapsiree book semi-final, Ratchanok faces must-win match

Dechapol and Sapsiree dispatched world No 8 Lai Pei Jing and Tan Kian Meng 21-9, 21-11 in just 29 minutes of second-round action at the US$1.5-million (52 million baht) tournament.

Thai No 1 Ratchanok Intanon lost to China’s He Bingjiao 21-17, 24-22 in Group B and must beat Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying today to advance to the semis.

This year’s edition of the season-ending event has been switched from Guangzhou, China to Bangkok’s Nimibutr Arena due to the Covid-19 situation.

Dechapol and Sapsiree beat fellow Thais Supissara Paewsampran and Supak Jomkoh 2-0 in their opening Group B clash on Wednesday.

The already-qualified world No 1s should face a tougher match today when they play China’s world No 4 pair Huang Dongping and Wang Yilyu in their final Group B match, which starts at 12.40pm.

The semi-finals and finals are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.