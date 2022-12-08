Ratchanok off to a winning start at World Tour Finals
Thai badminton player Ratchanok Intanon maintained her dominance over compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan, beating her in straight games in the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 on Wednesday at Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok.
Under the rules of the World Tour Finals, which began on Wednesday and offers a total prize money of US$1.5 million, singles and doubles players take on their compatriots in the opening group match.
Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit
Ratchanok routed Busanan 21-15, 21-13 in 40 minutes to win their Group B match. Ratchanok had also beaten Busanan 2-0 at the 2022 Japan Open.
The Thai world No. 7 said that she was satisfied with her performance as she encountered wind resistance and hence tried to force the pace.
Ratchanok praised Busanan for her racquet skills but said that her footwork could be improved. She advised Busanan to move more and find a better chance to attack more accurately.
Speaking of her next opponent, China’s world No. 3 He Bingjiao, Ratchanok said she was tricky and has been in great, having beaten the formidable Tai Tzu-ying twice. She said that every point would be important to secure a win on Thursday.
She was pleasantly surprised to see the high number of spectators even though the match was held on a weekday.
Ratchanok said that the event in Thailand has started off well, as many Thai fans had come to watch the first match.
Meanwhile, Busanan will play Taiwan’s world No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying, also on Thursday.
