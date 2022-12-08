Ratchanok off to a winning start at World Tour Finals

Ratchanok routed Busanan 21-15, 21-13 in 40 minutes to win their Group B match. Ratchanok had also beaten Busanan 2-0 at the 2022 Japan Open.

The Thai world No. 7 said that she was satisfied with her performance as she encountered wind resistance and hence tried to force the pace.

Ratchanok praised Busanan for her racquet skills but said that her footwork could be improved. She advised Busanan to move more and find a better chance to attack more accurately.

Speaking of her next opponent, China’s world No. 3 He Bingjiao, Ratchanok said she was tricky and has been in great, having beaten the formidable Tai Tzu-ying twice. She said that every point would be important to secure a win on Thursday.