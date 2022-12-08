background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SUNDAY, December 18, 2022
nationthailand
Ratchanok off to a winning start at World Tour Finals

Ratchanok off to a winning start at World Tour Finals

THURSDAY, December 08, 2022

Thai badminton player Ratchanok Intanon maintained her dominance over compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan, beating her in straight games in the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 on Wednesday at Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok.

Under the rules of the World Tour Finals, which began on Wednesday and offers a total prize money of US$1.5 million, singles and doubles players take on their compatriots in the opening group match.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit
 

Ratchanok routed Busanan 21-15, 21-13 in 40 minutes to win their Group B match. Ratchanok had also beaten Busanan 2-0 at the 2022 Japan Open.

Ratchanok off to a winning start at World Tour Finals

The Thai world No. 7 said that she was satisfied with her performance as she encountered wind resistance and hence tried to force the pace.

Ratchanok off to a winning start at World Tour Finals

Ratchanok praised Busanan for her racquet skills but said that her footwork could be improved. She advised Busanan to move more and find a better chance to attack more accurately.

Ratchanok off to a winning start at World Tour Finals

Speaking of her next opponent, China’s world No. 3 He Bingjiao, Ratchanok said she was tricky and has been in great, having beaten the formidable Tai Tzu-ying twice. She said that every point would be important to secure a win on Thursday.

Ratchanok off to a winning start at World Tour Finals

She was pleasantly surprised to see the high number of spectators even though the match was held on a weekday.

Ratchanok off to a winning start at World Tour Finals

Ratchanok said that the event in Thailand has started off well, as many Thai fans had come to watch the first match.

Meanwhile, Busanan will play Taiwan’s world No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying, also on Thursday.

Related stories

TAGS
News UpdateBusanan OngbamrungphanRatchanok IntanonBadmintonsports
RELATED
nationthailand