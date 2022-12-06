Badminton World Tour finals kick off in Bangkok on Wednesday
The 2022 BWF World Tour Finals will be held at Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok from Wednesday to Sunday.
It is the last tournament of the 2022 season with total prize money of US$1.5 million. The event was scheduled to be held in Guangzhou, China but was relocated due to the Covid-19 situation.
On Monday, the Badminton World Federation held a gala dinner to welcome players at Centara Grand at CentralWorld.
Several Thai athletes dressed up in Thai dresses for the tournament’s gala dinner.
The award ceremony for the BWF Player of the Year Awards 2022 was also held.
Among 10 awards, Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan won the award for the best-dressed player among her contemporaries.
For the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals, the top eight players and pairs in each category in the BWF World Tour Rankings will be invited to compete, with a maximum of two players or pairs per member association being eligible.
From Thailand, Ratchanok Intanon and Busanan Ongbamrungphan will compete in Group B of the women's singles event.
In the women’s doubles, Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard will compete in Group A with another Thai pair, Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.
Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai are in Group B of the mixed doubles with another Thai pair, Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran.
Thai badminton fans can buy tickets at Thaiticketmajor outlets or watch the broadcast on SPOTV, True Sport 3, True Sport 7 and True4U channels.
