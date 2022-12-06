Badminton World Tour finals kick off in Bangkok on Wednesday

On Monday, the Badminton World Federation held a gala dinner to welcome players at Centara Grand at CentralWorld.

Several Thai athletes dressed up in Thai dresses for the tournament’s gala dinner.

The award ceremony for the BWF Player of the Year Awards 2022 was also held.

Among 10 awards, Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan won the award for the best-dressed player among her contemporaries.