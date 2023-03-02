Jakraphan and Nopparat Share 3-Stroke Lead at Lake View
Three-time professional tour winner Jakraphan Premsirigorn carded a 68 to join the top of the leader’s board Thailand Mixed presented in Petchaburi on Thursday.
The 31-year-old Bangkokian shot five birdies against two bogies on Nos 16 and 17 under the windy condition at the par 71 landscape which measures 6,915 yards off the men’s tee and 6,201 off the women’s.
“I’m quite happy with every aspect of my game. I just wish that I could have made more putts as I hit closer to the pins many times,” said the big-hitting Jakraphan who is tuning himself up for the Asian Tour International Series which starts next Thursday in Hua Hin.
“Luckily, the condition here is quite similar to that of the Black Mountain next week. My goal is to play on the Asian Tour this year. If I can produce great results on the Thailand Mixed, I will have a quota place to compete in the Asian Mixed (an Asian Tour event) in October as well,” added Jakraphan who will be playing alongside the in-form Nopparat, winner on the AllThailand Golf Tour last Sunday.
“He has been playing great golf these days and must be really confident coming from a win last week. But I have to focus on my game, hitting the fairways and the greens and try not to put myself in a difficult position,” added Jakraphan who whose parents come from Hong Kong.
Hampered by strong afternoon’s winds, Nopparat struggled with his shots which resulted in four bogeys against four birdies that saw him finish with a 71.
“The winds and the pin positions proved a bit tough for me. I didn’t capitalize on my birdie opportunities as many as I did in the first round. I even needed three putts on some holes,” bemoaned the 24-year-old from Sa Kaeo.