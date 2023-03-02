Jakraphan and Nopparat Share 3-Stroke Lead at Lake View

“I’m quite happy with every aspect of my game. I just wish that I could have made more putts as I hit closer to the pins many times,” said the big-hitting Jakraphan who is tuning himself up for the Asian Tour International Series which starts next Thursday in Hua Hin.

“Luckily, the condition here is quite similar to that of the Black Mountain next week. My goal is to play on the Asian Tour this year. If I can produce great results on the Thailand Mixed, I will have a quota place to compete in the Asian Mixed (an Asian Tour event) in October as well,” added Jakraphan who will be playing alongside the in-form Nopparat, winner on the AllThailand Golf Tour last Sunday.



