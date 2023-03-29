IOC issues recommendations for Russian athletes' return to competitions

“The Olympic movement stakeholders reiterated their firm restriction of any political interference in the autonomous authority of sports organisations to decide on participation in their competitions. This clear and strong reaction to political interference was considered necessary because if governments took over the decision regarding which athletes can take part in which competitions, it would be the end of world sport as we know it today,” Bach told a news conference after the meeting.

Bach said the recommendations for events organisers and sports federations to follow include Russian and Belarusian athletes can only compete as neutrals, with no flag or anthem.

They cannot take part in team events and have to have a proven drug testing record.

Athletes who support the war or are contracted to their countries' military or national security agencies cannot take part.

These recommendations, however, do not include the Paris 2024 Olympics and the potential participation of Russia and Belarus, Bach said.

"The IOC will take this decision at the appropriate time, at its full discretion and without being bound by the results of previous Olympic qualification competitions," Bach told the news conference. He did not say when the IOC would take that decision.

"The IOC expressly reserves the right to decide about their participation at the appropriate time," he added.