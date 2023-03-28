Russia fails at UN to get Nord Stream blast inquiry

Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favour of the Russian-drafted text, while the remaining 12 council members abstained. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, the United States or Britain to pass.

Russia proposed the draft resolution last month, just days before the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine.

"Without an objective and transparent international investigation, the truth will not be uncovered as to what happened," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council before the vote.