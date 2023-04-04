Youngsters to Showcase their Skills in 3rd JAT at Kabinburi
The third Junior Asian Tour (JAT) circuit will get underway between April 7-9 at the par-72 Kabinburi Sport Club in Prachinburi.
The tournament is one of the six Junior Asian Tour circuits to be conducted in Thailand this season. Each circuit will be organized in line with international standards, with the goal of sharpening players' talents.
The qualifying round is due on April 6 for non JAT members. Only top 30 players will receive their slots into the tournament rounds between Friday and Sunday.
The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for boys and girls: C classes (age 10-12), B classes (age 13-14) and A classes (age 15-18). It is competed in a three-day stroke-play format (52 holes) for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard to players.
Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Junior Asian Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.
Four girls with the best results in the open class from JAT circuits 1-3 will be awarded wildcards into the final qualifying round of the LPGA-Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Trustgolf Women Scottish Open. Boys and girls with outstanding results from circuits 1-3 will be granted spots in the Asian Tour – Ladies European co-sanctioned Asian Mixed Cup while those with best results from the JAT circuits 2-3 will earn their slots in the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge.
Furthermore, winners from each JAT circuit will receive wildcards to the Thailand Mixed circuits 1-3 and the No 1 player on the JAT Order of Merits (after JAT circuits 1-3) will be eligible for the Thailand Mixed circuit 4. The winner in the qualifying round will receive a full JAT card for the entire 2023 season.