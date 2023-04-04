Youngsters to Showcase their Skills in 3rd JAT at Kabinburi

The qualifying round is due on April 6 for non JAT members. Only top 30 players will receive their slots into the tournament rounds between Friday and Sunday.

The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for boys and girls: C classes (age 10-12), B classes (age 13-14) and A classes (age 15-18). It is competed in a three-day stroke-play format (52 holes) for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard to players.

Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Junior Asian Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.



